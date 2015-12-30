FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up before holidays; techs jump
December 30, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up before holidays; techs jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose along with other regional bourses on Wednesday, but gains may be short-lived as investors stayed cautious ahead of the New Year holidays.

As of 1:30 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 8,334.26, after closing at 8,293.91 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex added 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex inched up 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks, flat panel maker AU Optronics jumped 0.9 percent and bigger rival Innolux added 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.223 to T$32.812 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
