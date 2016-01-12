FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rebound; techs, banks up
January 12, 2016 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rebound; techs, banks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded on Tuesday, but the gains could be short-lived as investor concerns over China’s market turmoil persist.

As of 1:13 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent, to 7,844.99 points. The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.

On Monday, the broader market fell 1.3 percent for the fifth session of losses out of six. China market’s crisis has sparked foreign fund outflows from Taiwan and some other global markets, with foreign investors posting net sales of Taiwan stocks at each session this month.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.315 to T$33.336 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)

