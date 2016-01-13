Taiwan stocks rise; ETFs targeting China market jump

TAIPEI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday along with other regional bourses, led by gains in exchange traded funds targeting Chinese markets, after China stepped up efforts to curb bets against its currency and reassure sceptical investors.

As of 0129 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 7,856.84 points, with electronics shares 1.1 percent higher and financials up 0.9 percent.

The broader market fell on Tuesday, its sixth loss in seven sessions so far this year.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.307 to T$33.360 per U.S. dollar, rebounding from its weakest closing level in nearly seven years on Tuesday.

Among the most active stocks, the Fubon SSE180 Leveraged 2X Index ETF and the Yuanta Daily CSI300 BULL 2X ETF both jumped more than 4 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)