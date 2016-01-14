FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks slump on Wall St losses; TSMC down before quarterly results
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 1:39 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks slump on Wall St losses; TSMC down before quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to four-and-half-a-month lows on Thursday as steep losses on Wall Street highlighted concerns about the global economic outlook, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) in focus ahead of its fourth-quarter results.

The main TAIEX index was down 1.6 percent at 0130 GMT, after falling as much as 2.1 percent to its lowest level since Aug. 26, 2015 earlier in the session. It closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 2.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.9 percent.

TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, was off nearly 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.146 to T$33.479 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.