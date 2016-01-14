Taiwan stocks slump on Wall St losses; TSMC down before quarterly results

TAIPEI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to four-and-half-a-month lows on Thursday as steep losses on Wall Street highlighted concerns about the global economic outlook, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) in focus ahead of its fourth-quarter results.

The main TAIEX index was down 1.6 percent at 0130 GMT, after falling as much as 2.1 percent to its lowest level since Aug. 26, 2015 earlier in the session. It closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 2.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.9 percent.

TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, was off nearly 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.146 to T$33.479 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)