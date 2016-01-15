Taiwan stocks rise before presidential vote; TSMC jumps

TAIPEI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday in line with other regional bourses, but market sentiment remained cautious ahead of polls on Saturday in which the main opposition independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is likely to return to power.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 7,789.85 as of 0135 GMT, after closing 1 percent down at 7,742.88 in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, soared as much as 4.9 percent to its highest in more than one week, after fourth-quarter net profit came in better than expected.

The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.241 to T$33.501 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)