Taiwan stocks slip to new 5-month low after DPP wins election

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to fresh 5-month lows on Monday, with investors cautious after elections over the weekend swept in a party less friendly to China and on declines in global markets.

Tsai Ing-wen and her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a convincing victory in both presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, in what could usher in a new round of instability with China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.

As of 0308 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent, to 7,736.05 points, after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index is hovering at its lowest since late August.

The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.4 percent.

On Wednesday, Taiwan is due to issue December data for export orders, which is likely to fall for the ninth straight month as a slowdown in Chinese and global demand continues to hit the island’s trade-reliant economy, a Reuters poll found.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.214 to T$33.588 per U.S. dollar, after the local dollar closed at its weakest level in nearly seven years.