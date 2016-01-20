FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall in line with Asia, ahead of orders data
January 20, 2016 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall in line with Asia, ahead of orders data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell tracking declines in regional markets and ahead of key orders data due after the market closes on Wednesday.

Taiwan will publish export orders for December, which should have fallen for the ninth month in a row, setting 2015 up to record the steepest fall since the global financial crisis.

As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.1 percent, to 7,768.19 points, after closing up 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was down 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent.

Among actively traded shares, the world’s largest contract chipmaker TSMC and the biggest capped share in the domestic bourse fell 2.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.141 to T$33.679 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

