REFILE-Taiwan stocks rise along with other markets; TSMC up

TAIPEI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose along with other regional bourses on Friday, paced by gains in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

The main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent to 7,748.27 as of 0127 GMT, after closing at 7,664.01 in the previous session.

Taiwan market has dropped about 7 percent so far this month, weighed by global market turmoil and investor concerns over future business ties with China after the island elected an independence-leaning president.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1 percent.

TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, rose 1.5 percent, tracking the 1.1 percent gain in its American Depositary Receipts on Wall Street overnight.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.157 to T$33.681 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)