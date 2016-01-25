FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Largan, TSMC up after Apple gains
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Largan, TSMC up after Apple gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, paced by gains in Apple Inc’s suppliers following the U.S. company’s shares surged 5 percent on Wall Street on Friday.

The main TAIEX index rose 1.4 percent to 7,863.34 as of 0147 GMT, after closing at 7,756.18 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.9 percent.

Companies that make components for Apple jumped, with Largan Precision and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) gaining 6 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Apple is due to report its quarterly results, which will be closely watched for signs of a decline in iPhone sales after soft sales forecasts from some of its suppliers, which could seal a third straight month of declines for the stock.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.168 to T$33.537 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.