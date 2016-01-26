FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down tracking overseas bourses, profit-taking
January 26, 2016 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down tracking overseas bourses, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday taking cues from a fall in overseas markets and on profit-taking after two straight sessions of gains.

The main TAIEX index fell 1.1 percent to 7,807.68 as of 0210 GMT, after closing up 1.8 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent.

Several Apple Inc suppliers were falling ahead of the U.S. giant’s December-quarter results due on Tuesday.

Iphone assembler Pegatron was off 2.5 percent and Hon Hai Precision was down 1.2 percent. Casing maker Catcher Technology was down 1.3 percent, while component maker Flexium was down 1.3 percent.

Asian shares fell after investors used rebounds over the last two days to offload risk assets as fears of a global economic slowdown show no sign of abating.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.022 to T$33.600 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
