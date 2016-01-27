FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up despite company's results
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up despite company's results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday along with other regional bourses, with suppliers of Apple Inc such as Pegatron and TSMC extending gains despite the mobile company’s slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments and forecast of its first revenue drop in 13 years.

As of 0137 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 7,851.26 points, after closing at 7,828.67 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

Pegatron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) were both up about 1 percent.

The results of Apple have been priced in Pegatron and other suppliers’ stock prices, traders and analysts said.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.134 to T$33.591 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.