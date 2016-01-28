FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; banks, techs up
January 28, 2016 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; banks, techs up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks outpaced other regional markets to climb on Thursday, led by banking and technology shares, but the gains could be short-lived as the global economic outlook remains shaky.

As of 0157 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 7,900.71, after closing at 7,849.83 points in the previous session.

The U.S. and some Asian markets fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates unchanged and said it was closely monitoring global economic and financial developments.

Taiwan’s electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.2 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a component supplier to Apple Inc, added 0.4 percent.

Share prices of TSMC and other suppliers have priced in Apple Inc’s slowing sales in the holiday quarter, some analysts said.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.084 to T$33.626 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

