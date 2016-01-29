Taiwan stocks rise on overseas gains; Q4 GDP highlights weak economy

TAIPEI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks climbed on Friday in line with tentative gains seen in overseas markets, and trying to shake off five-month lows hit last week despite a weakening domestic economy.

As of 0210 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 7,960.49, hovering just above its Jan. 18 low, after closing up 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Earlier Friday, government data showed the trade-reliant economy contracted on-year for the second straight quarter in the final three months of 2015, ekeing out marginal growth for the full year, its worst since the depths of the global financial crisis.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.212 to T$33.531 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)