Taiwan stocks rise on Wall St rally; banks jump
January 30, 2016 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise on Wall St rally; banks jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose slightly on Saturday with market sentiment bolstered by the Wall Street rally overnight, paced by gains in banking shares.

As of 1:33 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 8,114.03 points, after closing at 8,080.6 points the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.1 percent.

The Taiwan market was open on Saturday to make up for a day lost to the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.19 to T$33.410 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
