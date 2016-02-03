FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks weaker in last session before Lunar New Year break
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks weaker in last session before Lunar New Year break

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday amid cautious trade on the last equities session before the long Lunar New Year break, although there was some interest in the shares of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

The island’s stock market will be shut from Thursday, while its currency and money markets will remain open until the end of Friday’s session.

All Taiwan’s financial markets will resume trading as usual on February 15.

As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent, to 8,059.01 points, after closing 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, breaking a five-session winning streak.

The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.2 percent.

Shares in TSMC were up more 1 percent. The board of the chipmaker on Tuesday approved a T$6 cash dividend per share, lending optimism to investors for its business outlook despite weak global demand.

On Wednesday, Taiwanese regulators are expected to review the company’s plan to build an advanced plant in China in an investment worth $3 billion.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.191 to T$33.489 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.