FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks slip but heavyweight TSMC recoups early losses
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks slip but heavyweight TSMC recoups early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks slipped on Monday in their first trading session after the long Lunar New Year holidays, tracking gains in some regional bourses, with TSMC leading heavyweights higher.

As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 8,047.97 points, erasing a 1.1 percent slide at the opening.

Taiwan markets were closed Feb. 4-12 for the New Year holidays. Global markets saw stiff losses and extreme volatility during that period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, jumped 0.3 percent, recovering from a loss of nearly 3 percent earlier in the session.

TSMC is set to report its monthly sales after the market close.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.315 to T$33.205 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.