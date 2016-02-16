FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks extend gains; TSMC leads
February 16, 2016 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks extend gains; TSMC leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday and headed for their second straight session of gains, with TSMC leading other heavyweights higher even after the world’s top contract chipmaker posted a fall in its January sales.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.8 percent at 8,127.90 as of 1:20 GMT, after closing marginally higher in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) jumped 0.7 percent after it said on Monday January sales dropped 18.7 percent on year to T$70.86 billion.

The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the financial subindex gained 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.352 to T$33.069 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

