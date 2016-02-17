FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks slightly up, buying tentative on weak economic outlook
February 17, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks slightly up, buying tentative on weak economic outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday on tentative buying, with the index hovering near a key technical level and extending gains from the last two sessions.

As of 0252 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 8,235.58, after closing 1.8 percent higher in the previous session.

Traders said 8,250 was a half-year technical level that the index touched in early trade.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

However, the gains were tentative due to expectations the government’s growth forecast for 2016, due after market close on Wednesday, could suggest a bumpy ride ahead for Taiwan’s trade-reliant economy. Taiwan barely emerged from recession in the fourth quarter as its tech exports faltered.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.183 to T$33.270 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
