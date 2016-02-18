Taiwan stocks rise in line with regional peers; TSMC rallies

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose along with other regional bourses on Thursday, led by TSMC which hit a nearly 10-month high after its mixed forecast for the first quarter buoyed investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chipmaker, rose as much as 2 percent to T$151, its highest level since April 2015, after it gave a mixed guidance for the January-March quarter.

As of 0133 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.2 percent, to 8,315.37 points, after closing at 8,214.25 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.281 to T$33.224 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)