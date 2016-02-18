FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise in line with regional peers; TSMC rallies
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise in line with regional peers; TSMC rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose along with other regional bourses on Thursday, led by TSMC which hit a nearly 10-month high after its mixed forecast for the first quarter buoyed investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chipmaker, rose as much as 2 percent to T$151, its highest level since April 2015, after it gave a mixed guidance for the January-March quarter.

As of 0133 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.2 percent, to 8,315.37 points, after closing at 8,214.25 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.281 to T$33.224 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.