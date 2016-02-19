FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; TSMC down
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; TSMC down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on profit-taking, from their highest level so far this year hit in the previous session, with heavyweights such as TSMC leading the way.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 8,300.94 as of 0159 GMT, beating some other regional bourses.

On Thursday, it ended at 8,314.67, its highest level so far in 2016.

The electronics subindex was down 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, fell 0.7 percent. It hit a nearly 10-month high in the prior session.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.241 to T$33.284 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.