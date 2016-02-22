FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall on selling in tech, financials
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall on selling in tech, financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday, heading for their first drop in six sessions, as gains in transport shares were offset by broader selling in tech and financials.

As of 0242 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 8,308.40, after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session, its fifth straight session of gains.

The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

EVA Airways Corp and China Airlines, the island’s two international carriers, rose over 6 percent and 1 percent, respectively, on weak crude oil prices.

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, which goes by the trade name Foxconn, were mostly unchanged, as investors wait to see if Sharp will later this week vote in favour of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant’s plan to acquire the ailing Japanese company.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.314 to T$33.247 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.