Taiwan stocks rise tracking Wall Street, regional peers

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, led by technology and financial shares, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally and gains in other regional bourses.

As of 1:07 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 8,354.25, after closing 0.02 percent higher at 8,326.68 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.368 to T$33.199 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares rose to a seven-week high as investors took heart from signs of life in battered energy and commodity markets while European currencies are hampered by worries Britain could exit the European Union. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)