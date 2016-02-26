FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up on bargain-hunting, Hon Hai falls on Sharp takeover delay
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up on bargain-hunting, Hon Hai falls on Sharp takeover delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday as investors looked for bargains ahead of a long weekend, but shares in Hon Hai Precision fell after it put a takeover of Japan’s Sharp Corp on hold.

Hon Hai was off 1.5 percent by midday, a day after it put its takeover of the ailing Japanese electronics maker on hold, with sources saying previously undisclosed liabilities were responsible for the 11th hour delay.

Taiwan’s financial markets will be shut Monday for a public holiday and resume trade on Tuesday.

As of 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,382.26 points, after closing up 1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.25 to T$33.246 per U.S. dollar.

Among the most active stocks in Taiwan were YT CSI300BULL2X, down 0.2 percent to T$9.51 per share; FB SSE180 L2XI, down 0.1 percent to T$25.57 and INNOLUX, down 2.9 percent to T$9.61. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.