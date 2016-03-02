Taiwan stocks up following regional bourses, near 4-month high

TAIPEI, March 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday as buying was bolstered by gains in regional bourses and investors tested highs not seen in nearly four months.

The main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 8,544.67 as of 0156 GMT, after closing up 0.9 percent in the previous session.

The gains were broad-based. The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.0 percent.

The transport subindex and the plastics subindex were up 1.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Shares in heavily-weighted TSMC were up around 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.323 to T$33.113 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)