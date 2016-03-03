Taiwan stocks hit over 3-month high; Taiwan dollar jumps

March 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks extended gains to rise to their highest level in more than three months on Thursday as market sentiment was buoyed by gains in other regional bourses.

As of 1:17 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 8,575.09, a level not seen since November. It had ended higher in the previous session.

Asian shares were trying to string together three sessions of gains on Thursday as upbeat data on U.S. jobs and gains for a range of commodities whetted risk appetites globally.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent, the two most heavily weighted sectors.

Among the most active stocks in Taiwan were China Steel and Innolux. Both rose more than 3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.301 to T$33.069 per U.S. dollar, approaching its strongest level since mid- February. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)