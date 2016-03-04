Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; Taiwan dollar jumps

March 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, tracking slides in other regional bourses, as profit-taking pressure emerged following the recent rally.

As of 1:09 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent, at 8,592.85, with the electronics subindex down 0.4 percent and the financials subindex 0.1 percent lower.

The main index ended higher on Thursday at 8,611.79, the highest level since November.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.304 to T$32.875 per U.S. dollar, on track to its strongest level in about three months. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)