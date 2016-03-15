FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; regional slides, profit-taking hurt
Hurricane Harvey
March 15, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall; regional slides, profit-taking hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday as market sentiment was dampened by declines in other regional bourses and profit-taking after recent rallies.

The main TAIEX index fell 1.2 percent to 8,643.16 as of 0343 GMT. On Monday, Taiwan shares touched their highest intraday level since November.

The electronics subindex sank 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent. These two are the market’s most heavily weighted sectors.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.062 to T$32.808 per U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday and the dollar firmed as investors braced for policy decisions from major central banks this week, with all eyes on the Bank of Japan’s decision later in the day after it stunned markets in January by adopting negative rates. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

