FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, cheered by gains in Apple Inc’s suppliers following the iPhone maker’s strong rise on Wall Street overnight.

As of 0222 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 8,669.17, with the electronics subindex and financials subindex both up about 0.7 percent. The main index closed at 8,611.18 in the previous session.

Apple suppliers Largan Precision and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) rose 4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Apple shares jumped 2 percent on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised its estimate for the company’s first-quarter iPhone unit sales to 56.5 million from 49 million.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.103 to T$32.815 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.