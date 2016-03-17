FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks stay at 4-month highs as US dollar slips
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 3:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks stay at 4-month highs as US dollar slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose for a second straight day on Thursday, staying near four-month highs, as the U.S. dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while lowering expectations for the number of rate hikes this year.

The expectations for lower rates dragged the U.S. dollar down, with the Taiwan dollar firming T$0.3 to T$32.650 per U.S. dollar.

Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX index, as of 0241 GMT, was up 0.9 percent at 8,777.56 points, a level not seen since Nov. 6 and in line with other regional bourses. The index ended Wednesday with a 1 percent gain to 8,699.14 points.

The biggest boost to the index on Thursday came from a 2 percent gain in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , the world’s top contract chip maker and Taiwan’s most heavily weighted stock.

TSMC’s gains also sent the electronics subindex up 0.9 percent. The financials subindex gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.