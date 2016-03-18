FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks at more than 4-month high; China-Taiwan ties eyed
March 18, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks at more than 4-month high; China-Taiwan ties eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday in line with Wall Street overnight as market sentiment continued to be boosted by massive foreign buying.

The main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent to 8,802.54, after closing at 8,734.54 in the previous session; and is now at a more-than-four-month high.

Foreign investors’ net purchase so far this month has surpassed the entire month of February.

The electronics subindex rose 0.75 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.52 percent.

The Taiwan dollar gained T$0.237 to T$32.469 per U.S. dollar.

However, analysts said the stock markets’ gain probably will not sustain after Thursday’s political development.

The move by China and Gambia on Thursday ended an unofficial diplomatic truce between China and Taiwan, following January’s landslide election of the pro-independence party’s leader Tsai Ing-wen as the self-ruled island’s president. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

