Taiwan stocks slightly down, cautious trading ahead of rate meeting
March 23, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks slightly down, cautious trading ahead of rate meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly
down on Wednesday, hovering up and down amid caution over the
weak trade-reliant economy.
    Taiwan's central bank holds its quarterly policy meeting on
Thursday when it is expected to continue a rate-cutting cycle
that it began in late September to counter weak external demand.
    
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.20 percent to 8,768.42
as of 0216 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
    The electronics subindex and the financial subindex
 were slightly lower to flat.
    Among actively traded shares, display maker Innolux
 was up 1.8 percent, but smartphone brand HTC Corp
 was off 1.7 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.112 to stand at
T$32.413 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

