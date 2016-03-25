FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; caution on economy remains
#Financials
March 25, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall; caution on economy remains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on weakness in global markets and continued caution about the weak domestic economy after the island’s central bank cut rates.

Taiwan’s central bank cut its policy rate for the third straight time on Thursday to prop up its faltering economy but said it expected growth to gradually pick up quarter by quarter.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 8,707.79 as of 0302 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex was down 0.2 percent.

Shares in Hon Hai were off 0.6 percent. Japan’s Sharp said its annual earnings were likely to fall short of its own guidance due to a slowing China market, a factor that Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name Foxconn, is expected to use to lower its offer for the loss-making Japanese display maker as the two sides continue to hammer out a deal.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.113 to T$32.613 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
