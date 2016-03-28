FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; banks down after cbank rate cut
March 28, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall; banks down after cbank rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, weighed by declines in banks on concerns that their earnings would be squeezed following the central bank’s move last week to cut interest rates.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 8,691.39 points as of 0135 GMT, after closing at 8,704.97 on Friday.

The electronics subindex dropped 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.057 to T$32.709 per U.S. dollar.

Taiwan’s central bank cut rates for the third time in a row last Thursday to prop up the faltering economy, but said it expects growth to gradually pick up quarter by quarter. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

