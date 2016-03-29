FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; Hon Hai in focus before earnings
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 3:15 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Hon Hai in focus before earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, tracking declines in other regional bourses, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co in focus before the company reports its fourth-quarter earnings later this week.

As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1 percent, to 8,601.36 points, after closing at 8,690.45 points in the previous session.

Hon Hai, the world’s biggest electronics components maker, shed 1.2 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.116 to T$32.604 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
