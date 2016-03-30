FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, CTBC Financial jump
March 30, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, CTBC Financial jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose along with some other regional bourses on Wednesday, paced by gains in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co .

The main TAIEX index rose 1 percent to 8,703.79 as of 0226 GMT.

Asian shares gained on Wednesday as markets scaled back expectations for how fast and far U.S. interest rates might rise this year.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1 percent.

TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, rose 0.3 percent.

CTBC Financial Holding Co, the parent company of Taiwan’s biggest credit card issuer, extended gains early in the session to 1.8 percent.

The company agreed to buy a 35.6 pct stake in Thailand’s LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($469 million).

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.277 to T$32.418 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

