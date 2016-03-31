FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; Hon Hai jumps on Sharp deal approval, Q4 earnings
March 31, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Hon Hai jumps on Sharp deal approval, Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision after the company approved a deal with Japan’s Sharp Corp and posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

As of 1:40 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent to 8,773.88 points, after closing at 8,737.04 points in the previous session.

Hon Hai jumped 2.3 percent, boosting the electronics subindex by 0.5 percent.

The financials subindex was up 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.261 to T$32.164 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

