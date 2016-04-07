FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall to near one-month low tracking regional markets
April 7, 2016 / 3:23 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall to near one-month low tracking regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday to hover around lows not seen in over a month following weakness in regional markets of China and Japan.

As of 0259 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent, to 8,439.88 points, after closing down 1.7 percent in the previous session, its lowest close since early March.

The electronics subindex sank 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.0 percent.

Among actively traded shares, display maker Innolux was off 2.3 percent, while CTBC Financial was down 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.022 to T$32.420 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

