FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC, Hon Hai down on sales results
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 1:51 AM / in a year

Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC, Hon Hai down on sales results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, dragged by heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision after the companies reported sales results.

As of 1:17 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.7 percent at 8,485.33, after closing at 8,541.5 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.9 percent.

Shares of TSMC fell 1 percent after the world’s top contract chip maker reported its March and first-quarter sales on Friday.

Hon Hai, the world’s biggest electronics component maker, shed 1.1 percent after releasing March sales.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.001 to T$32.449 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.