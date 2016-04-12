Taiwan stocks flat after weak export data

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on Tuesday but the gains could be short-lived after data showed on Monday that the island’s exports fell for the 14th straight month in March.

As of 2:37 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,575.79, after closing the previous session at 8,562.59.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

Taiwan’s exports, considered a gauge of global demand for gadgets worldwide, fell more than expected in March, increasing the chances that the economy did not escape a third straight year-on-year contraction in the first quarter.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.042 to T$32.346 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)