FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks flat after weak export data
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks flat after weak export data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on Tuesday but the gains could be short-lived after data showed on Monday that the island’s exports fell for the 14th straight month in March.

As of 2:37 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,575.79, after closing the previous session at 8,562.59.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

Taiwan’s exports, considered a gauge of global demand for gadgets worldwide, fell more than expected in March, increasing the chances that the economy did not escape a third straight year-on-year contraction in the first quarter.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.042 to T$32.346 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.