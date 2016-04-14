FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC in focus ahead of earnings
April 14, 2016 / 1:50 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC in focus ahead of earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.66 percent on Thursday, in line with other regional bourses, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in focus ahead of its quarterly results.

As of 0121 GMT, the main TAIEX index stood at 8,709.27.

The electronics subindex was up 0.4 percent while the financials subindex added 1 percent.

Shares of TSMC were unchanged. The world’s top contract chipmaker is set to report quarterly earnings after market close on Thursday.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.052 to T$32.402 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

