Taiwan stocks edge up; TSMC falls on outlook, Q1 results

TAIPEI, April 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday with most shares trading higher, but the gains could be short-lived as index heavyweight TSMC fell over 2 percent after the chipmaker trimmed its outlook for the global smartphone market and posted below-expectation net profit for the first quarter.

As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was 0.2 percent higher at 8,688.91, after closing 0.18 percent up at 8,667.71 in the previous session. The index was headed for its third straight session of gains and first weekly rise in four.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.076 to T$32.360 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)