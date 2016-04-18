FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks lower tracking overseas markets, transport shares buck trend
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks lower tracking overseas markets, transport shares buck trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were lower
Monday, weighed by weakness in regional markets, although
transport shares rose slightly on falling oil prices.
    As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.5
percent at 8,660.78, after closing up 0.4 percent on Friday.
    The electronics subindex and the financial subindex
 were both down 0.4 percent.
    Shares of CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd bucked the
trend slightly and were up just 0.3 percent after the company
said on Friday it planned to buy the Malaysian unit of Royal
Bank of Scotland for $189.7 million. 
    The tumble in crude futures lifted Taiwan's transport
subindex 0.3 percent. 
    EVA Airways Corp shares were up 0.3 percent.
    Shares in state-backed defence manufacturer Aerospace
Industrial Development Corp rose 6 percent after its
former chairman, Feng Shih-kuan, was named incoming defence
minister on Friday, raising hopes the new government is moving
towards its aim of building an indigenous defence industry.
 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.041 to stand at
T$32.389 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.