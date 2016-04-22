FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks mostly flat to lower; Asia down
April 22, 2016

Taiwan stocks mostly flat to lower; Asia down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were mostly flat to lower on Friday on lack of strong cues ahead of the weekend.

Asian shares slid from a 5 1/2-month high as disappointing earnings from U.S. blue chip companies looked set to pour cold water on the rally that took off in March.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 8,559.85 as of 0231 GMT, after closing up 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

CTBC Financial, which is actively expanding in the region with its latest plan to snap up the Malaysian unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, was up 1.23 percent.

Apple Inc suppliers were mixed ahead of the U.S. giant’s earnings release due Tuesday.

Hon Hai was up 0.8 percent, while Pegatron was off 1.3 percent; both assemble iPhones.

TSMC, which provides chips in some of the iPhones, was up 0.3 percent, but Largan Precision, which provides camera lenses for most global smartphone brands, fell as much as 3.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.016 to T$32.280 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
