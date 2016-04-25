FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall; Apple suppliers down ahead of iPhone maker's results
April 25, 2016

Taiwan stocks fall; Apple suppliers down ahead of iPhone maker's results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, tracking other regional bourses lower, with Apple Inc’s suppliers in the spotlight ahead of the iPhone maker’s earnings results later this week.

As of 0110 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,523.40, after closing at 8,535.75 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among the companies that make components for Apple, Largan Precision shed 3 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) was off 0.3 percent.

Apple will report its second-quarter results on April 26.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.075 to T$32.405 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares and the dollar edged lower on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week that are expected to hold clues to future policy moves.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

