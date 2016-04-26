Taiwan stocks edge up on techs, banks

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, but trading was cautious as investors braced for central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan later this week .

As of 0204 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 8,602.79 points, after closing at 8,560.28 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.046 to T$32.315 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)