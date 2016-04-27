FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2016 / 1:41 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall as Apple suppliers weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday tracking other regional bourses lower, pressured by major suppliers of Apple Inc after the iPhone maker reported its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and first revenue drop in over a decade.

As of 0123 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent, to 8,561.01, after closing at 8,581.57 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, shed 0.6 percent.

Hon Hai Precision, which assembles iPhones and is the world’s biggest electronics components maker, edged down 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.062 to T$32.301 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

