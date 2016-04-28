FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down; Apple suppliers mostly extend fall
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks down; Apple suppliers mostly extend fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday as Apple Inc’s suppliers mostly fell for the second day after the iPhone maker’s first-ever fall in smartphone sales wiped off about $36 billion in market value, evoking talk of “peak iPhone”.

As of 0423 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.1 percent, to 8,473.49, after closing at 8,563.05 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex lost 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex slipped 1.2 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, was off 1.6 percent. TSMC was down 0.9 percent the previous day.

Pegatron, an electronics product maker which counts Apple as a key customer, lost 3 percent, slipping from a 0.4 percent increase in the previous session.

Hon Hai Precision, which assembles iPhones and is the world’s biggest electronics components maker, lost 0.6 percent, after a 0.9-percent drop on Wednesday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.008 to T$32.337 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
