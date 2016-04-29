FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on weak GDP data, overseas markets
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 29, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall on weak GDP data, overseas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell more than 1 percent on Friday as worse-than-expected GDP data and weak overseas markets hurt investor sentiment.

Taiwan’s economy contracted a preliminary 0.84 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with a year earlier, the statistics agency said. The result was worse than the 0.6 percent decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The main TAIEX index was down 1.2 percent at 8,376.70 as of 0147 GMT, after falling as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the session.

The electronics subindex sank 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chipmaker, slipped nearly 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.079 to T$32.200 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
