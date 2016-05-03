FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall to 2-mth lows amid concerns over local economy
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2016 / 3:15 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall to 2-mth lows amid concerns over local economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, breaking a key technical level to send the main index toward two-month lows amid concerns its trade-reliant economy is struggling to shake off last year’s recession as prolonged weakness in global demand weighs on key exporters.

As of 0248 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent, to 8,299.15, breaching the 8,372 half-year technical level. It closed down 1.1 percent on Friday.

Financial markets in Taiwan were shut Monday for a holiday.

The electronics subindex fell 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

The April reading of manufacturing activity in Taiwan issued on Monday, as measured by the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan PMI, showed a setback in production, after the local economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.07 to T$32.211 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.