FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall tracking overseas markets, hits more than 2-month low
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall tracking overseas markets, hits more than 2-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, pressured by declines in overseas markets, with the key stock index on track to extend a four-session loss to lows not seen in more than two months.

As of 0236 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent, to 8,233.43, after closing 1 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.

Among actively traded shares, chipmaker United Microelectronics was off 2.2 percent, while China Steel Corp was down 4 percent.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as worries about global growth and creeping deflation resurfaced, undermining commodities and boosting demand for safe-haven sovereign debt.

Taiwan is due to issue its trade data on Monday. A Reuters poll showed that exports are likely to have contracted for the 15th straight month in April.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.103 to T$32.308 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.